Odisha: Ex-RI convicted in Vigilance case, awarded rigorous imprisonment

Kalahandi: Ishwari Prasad Purohit, the Ex-RI (Retirerd) of Boden Circle under Dharmagarh Tahasil of Kalahandi, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna today and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two and half years.

Apart from awarding Purohit the jail term, the court directed him to pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period three and half years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

It is to be noted here that the Vigilance had arrested Ishwari Prasad Purohit under the section of 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988/109 of the IPC for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 8,000 from a complainant for issuance of RoR (Patta) in a mutation case in his favour.

Today, the convict has been forwarded to jail custody, said source adding that the Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Purohit following his conviction.

B.K. Naik, DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and A.K. Sahu, Spl. P.P. Vigilance, Bhawanipatna and P.K. Dora, Additional Special Public Persecution, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.