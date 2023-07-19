Odisha: EX Police IIC along with two others convicted, get 4 years rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Chittaranjan Behera, the ex-IIC of Nihalprasad Police Station of Dhenkanal district, A/p-Inspector, DPO of Kalahandi along with two others was today convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal and was awarded four years rigorous imprisonment.

Apart from Behera the two others who were convicted today are his driver Prakash Mahalik and personal assistant Laxman Sethi.

It is to be noted here that the trios were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.04 dt.24.02.2021 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 6,000 from a complainant for not arresting the complainant, his son and spouse in a dowry torture case.

The court also asked Chittaranjan Behera to pay fine of Rs 20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018.

The court also asked Prakash Mahalik and Laxman Sethi to pay fine of Rs.5,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for offence U/s 7/12 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018.

Investigation and prosecution were completed in two & half years in the case. Odisha Vigilance is prioritizing prompt investigations and speedy trials in Corruption cases. Investigation in all year old trap cases has been completed and close monitoring of prosecution and trial are being carried out.

Today, the convicts were forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Chittaranjan Behera following his conviction.

B.K. Sethi, Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Khatua, Spl. P.P. Vigilance, Dhenkanal conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.