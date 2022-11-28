Odisha: Ex-headmistress convicted in vigilance trap case

Sundergarh: Laxmipriya Mahanta, ex-headmistress (Retired), Taken Over UP School of K.Balang of Sundergarh district has been convicted in Vigilance trap case.

It is to be noted here that Mahanta was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.37 dtd.28.06.2006 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuing School Leaving certificate of her son was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months and to pay fine of Rs 3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Mahanta following her conviction.

Trinath Patel, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Rourkela Unit, Rourkela had investigated the case and Gouramohan Dash, I/c Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundergarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.