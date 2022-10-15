Odisha: Ex-head master in-charge convicted in Vigilance trap case

Rayagada: Trinath Bauri, the Ex-in-charge Head Master of Project UP School at Burtinguda of Rayagada district and at present appointed as Head Master of Govt. High School in Gunthuli has been convicted in a Vigilance trap case today.

It is to be noted here that Bauri was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.40 dated 06.08.2015 U/s 7/13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for facilitating admission of his son to stay in hostel. Today, the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Jeypore convicted Bauri.

Apart from convicting Bauri, the court sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 on each count, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months on each count for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 & U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Sri Bauri from service following his conviction.

Subas Chandra Bisoyi, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Koraput Division had investigated the case.