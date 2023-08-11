Odisha: Ex-Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango gets breather, as High Court approves bail

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the ex- Gunupur MLA, the High Court of Orissa gave a breather and has granted him bail on Friday. Further, the HC has put a stay on the judgment of the lower court until further orders, said reliable reports.

The ex- Gunupur MLA had been awarded life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar on June 27, 2023 said reliable reports.

A Bhubaneswar Special Court had sentenced the former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango to life imprisonment.

MLA Ramamurthy, was given a lifer by the Court after it was proved that he had murdered his wife Sashirekha Gamango in the year 1995. He had allegedly burnt his wife to death in his quarters at the MLA Colony of Bhubaneswar