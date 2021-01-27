Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) restarted its eviction drive against illegal encroachers and trading establishments near Cuttack College Square today.

To avoid any untoward violence and rage among the vendors, a huge platoon police and enforcement squad were deployed by the CMC.

All the shops over drains from Cuttack College to Settlement office will be evicted today, reports said.

Fearing the eviction drive might snatch away their life and livelihood, vendors who have roadside business had earlier created a ruckus during the eviction drive. However, the CMC authorities had announced about the eviction drive since yesterday using public address systems.

Senior officials from the Commissionerate police, District administration and CMC officials were present during the eviction drive.

“Eviction drive of illegal structures will be carried out in every part of the Millennium City in coming days,” Abhinash Rout, CMC Deputy Commissioner said.