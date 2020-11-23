Odisha ESMA Amendment Bill Passed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act Amendment Bill, 2020 amid protest by Opposition parties. The amendments have reportedly been put to prevent and curb the ‘illegal’ strikes in the State.

According to the new rule, employees of the Essential Service Providing sectors are restricted to go for strike.

As per the new regulations, if people’s safety is affected due to the strike of the State government employees, action will be taken against the agitators. For inciting the agitation illegally, anyone could face one year jail and pay Rs 5,000 fine or both.

With the amendment of the bill jurisdiction of the essential services was extended and the Fire Services, Forest, Excise, Prison Reforms and Electronics and Information and Communication Departments were included into the essential services.