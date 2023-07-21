Odisha EOW arrests fraudster in land scam, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrested one fraudster namely Gour Prasad Mohanty of Pallahat, Khordha from Puri on Friday.

EOW PS Case No.08 dt.02.03.2023 U/s 419/420/467/ 468/471/120-B IPC. The arrested accused will be produced before the Hon’ble SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

The above-referred case has been registered basing on the written allegation of one Swosti Ranjan Pani of Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar, to the effect that the fraudsters contacted him to purchase the landed property at Mouza-Bachhapur, Baranga for an amount of Rs. 2 Crores standing in the name of one Rangalata Swain.

They also exhibited the Patta, PAN, Aadhaar, residential certificate in the name of Rangalata Swain, the owner of the land. The accused persons tricked him into giving Rs.25 lakhs as advance towards the purchase of the said land.

But, subsequently, the fraudsters switched off their mobiles and eluded him. This made the complt. to enquire into the matter at his level and ascertained that he has been victimized by the fraudsters who impersonated the real owner Rangalata Swain, a 75 years old lady.

Modus Operandi:

1. Rangalata Swain, D/o Jayaram Swain of vill-Bachhapur, PS-Baranga is the bonafide owner of five plots in Mouza-Bachhapur. The fraudsters including the arrested accused Gour Prasad Mohanty entered into a criminal conspiracy to sell out the above said land by impersonating the real owner and accordingly prepared the forged Aadhaar, PAN, Residential Certificate in the name of Rangalata Swain, by affixing the photo of the impersonator Sabita Das on those documents.

2. They also opened a bank account with Axis Bank in the name of Rangalata Swain by using the forged documents as KYC, and the account was managed by accused Sabita Das.

3. After making the forged documents, the fraudsters tried to avail loan from bank by mortgaging the Patta of the land and impersonating the real owner Rangalata Swain but when they failed, a registered agreement was made between the fake Rangalata Swain and one Sripati Badajena to sell away the above said landed property to him and received Rs.20 lakhs as advance.

4. Subsequent to that, the arrested accused Gour Prasad Mohanty with others including the fake land owner (Sabita Das) again contacted the complainant Swostik Ranjan Pani to sell the same land and persuaded him to pay Rs.25 lakhs as advance. The complt. paid Rs.25 lakhs to the account opened in the name of Rangalata Swain but managed by impersonator Sabita Das, which was subsequently withdrawn/transferred by Sabita Das and the amount was misappropriated by the fraudsters. Out of Rs.25 lakhs, an amount of Rs.10 lakhs was transferred to the account of the arrested accused Gour Prasad Mohanty.

5. Also, the imposter Sabita Das with the help of the forged KYC has opened another bank account with PNB in the name of Rangalata Swain and purchased some electronic items like LED TV, fridge and washing machine etc. in the name of Rangalata Swain by using that account. Earlier, two fraudsters namely Sabita Das and Aditya Kumar Sahoo were arrested in this case.

This gang could be involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases. CAUTION/ APPEAL Whoever has approached Aditya Sahoo or Sabita Das or Gour Prasad Mohanty in connection with land purchase or selling, please contact our investigating officer as it is possible that they might have been duped.

TOLL FREE NO- 18003457103 It is also emphasized that Aadhar card must be verified whenever suspicion arises.

It can easily be done by following methods:

1. Age Band, Gender, State and the last 3 digits of mobile of an Aadhaar holder can be verified by visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar. All that a person needs to do is enter the Aadhaar number.

2. A QR code is put on every Aadhaar card. This QR code comprises the Aadhaar number, holder’s name, gender, date of birth, and address, as well as a photograph.

3. The QR code can be read using the Adhaar QR scanner app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.