Odisha enhances Duty Call-Up Allowance of Home Guards as per Supreme Court order

Odisha government on Thursday enhanced the Duty Call-Up Allowance of Home Guards to Rs 533 from Rs 423 per day.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday enhanced the duty call-up allowance of home guards as per the order of the Supreme Court passed on March 17, 2023. The Home department has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the state government has enhanced the Duty Call-Up Allowance of Home Guards to Rs 533 from Rs 423 per day. The enhancement of the Duty Call-Up Allowance of Home Guards will come into force with effect from April 1, 2023.

“In supersession of this Department order No.42001/CD, dtd.06.12.2022, Government have been pleased to enhance the Duty Call-up Allowance of Home Guards from Rs.423/- (Rupees Four hundred twenty tree) only to Rs.533/- (Rupees Five hundred thirty three) only per day as per kind judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 17.03.2023 passed in C.A. No.8836/2022, C.A. No.8837/2022 and C.A. No.8838/2022,” the notification said adding that under the existing policy expenditure on Duty Call-up Allowance is payable by the agency at whose instance the Home Guards are called up for duty.

