Nuapada: In a sad development a youth was killed after being hit by a running train in this district of Odisha. Engrossed in PUBG online game he moved to the rail track at night and got crushed under the wheels of the train.

The deceased has been identified as Khiramohan Majhi of Sialti village under under Lakhna police limits in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

As per reports, the youth was playing PUBG online fighting game in his mobile phone. After some time he landed on the railway track unconsciously as he was engrossed in the game. To his misfortune right at that time a Shramik special train was coming on the same track and the youth was killed after being hit by it.

Locals found the mutilated dead body of the youth in the morning and informed Govt Railway Police. GRP seized the body and handed it over to the Police.