Odisha engineer married many women, 4th wife files complaint!

Rayagada: The Rayagada police have arrested an Odisha-based engineer identified as Gopinath Kisan for marrying four women.

According to reports, Gopinath Kisan married not one or two but four women. It is worth mentioning that, his fourth wife Sunita Kisan brought this allegation against him.

Sunita further said that, “despite having one wife, Kisan is married to three other people.” His fourth wife has also accused the engineer of physically and mentally torturing Sunita on various occasions.

Sunita and Gopinath got married in the presence of family members. After five months, there was tension in the relationship. He tortured Sunita on various occasions, later on Sunita came to know that she was his fourth wife.

Later, Sunita approached the police station about the incident. Based on all the evidence, the police arrested Kisan and is questioning him further.