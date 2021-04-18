Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the battle against Covid 19 in Odisha, Y K Jethwa, ADG CID CB, the Chairman of the State Level Committee formed to prevent hoarding and black marketing of Covid medicines and medical supplies, had detailed discussion with the Drug Controller, Odisha on Sunday. A strategy was chalked out to intensify enforcement drive throughout the state to prevent any hoarding of essential Covid supplies.

Joint Flying squads, Surveillance teams and Surprise Checking Teams comprising enforcement wing of Drug Controller, Police, and Special Task Force of Crime Branch etc. to be part of the Joint Enforcement mechanism.

Raids, searches and seizures and action under criminal laws against unscrupulous elements was finalized.

It is to be noted that Odisha government earlier had constituted a State Level Committee to prevent hoarding and black marketing of essential supplies. The committee was formed after it was observed that in the wake of recent resurgence of Covid 19 in Odisha, medicines and other medical supplies essential for treatment and prevention of Covid19 are being hoarded and black marketed by some unscrupulous elements.