Odisha Endowment Commissioner urges temples for charity feeding to migrant labourers

Odisha Endowment Commissioner urges temples for charity feeding to migrant labourers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Endowment Commissioner on Thursday requested the trustees of Hindu religious institutions and Debottars across the State to provide food packets to the migrant labourers travelling inter-States and inter-districts as charity.

Sources said, the Commissioner CR Mohapatra has written letter to trustees of around 80 shrines across the State to initiate the charity instantly in coordination with coordination with the district administration.

Thousands and thousands of migrants have been returning to their home states or districts following the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

You might also like
State

15 More COVID19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 158

State

Odisha Fights Corona: Subroto Bagchi’s Press Meet Timings Changed For Today,…

State

Weather Update: Well marked low pressure formed; Likely to concentrate into cyclonic…

State

13 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.