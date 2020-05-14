Bhubaneswar: The Endowment Commissioner on Thursday requested the trustees of Hindu religious institutions and Debottars across the State to provide food packets to the migrant labourers travelling inter-States and inter-districts as charity.

Sources said, the Commissioner CR Mohapatra has written letter to trustees of around 80 shrines across the State to initiate the charity instantly in coordination with coordination with the district administration.

Thousands and thousands of migrants have been returning to their home states or districts following the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.