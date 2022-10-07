Odisha: Employment in Bhubaneswar to increase due to Digital Development Center in BMC building

Bhubaneswar: Employment in Bhubaneswar is all set to increase due to the new Digital Development Center by November this year. The new BMC building at Satya Nagar will house the new Digital Development Center said reports.

The opening of development centres by such large MNCs in Bhubaneswar will create huge job opportunities for the unemployed youth. Both MNCs are setting their foot for the first time in Odisha and both centres are targeted to be operationalized by November 2022.

The information about the development was provide by Secretary to CM and 5T Secretary VK Pandian on his Instagram handle.

The Secretary wrote, “A grand upswing for IT industry with one of the Big Four consulting firms @deloitte and technology MNC @IBM marking their forays in Odisha. A new dawn for IT industry in Odisha.”

Recently on August 22, 2022, on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian today visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar and O Hub to review the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work required to have new development centres to be made operational by Deloitte and IBM respectively.

During the visit V K Pandian was accompanied by Industry Secretary Hemant Sharma, E&IT Secy Manoj Mishra, Chairman BSCL Sanjay Singh, BMC Commisisoner Vijay Kulange and MD IDCO Bhupinder Singh Poonia, along with other senior officers of respective departments.