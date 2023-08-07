Odisha: Eligible voters to be enrolled immediately after admissions in colleges!

Bhubaneswar: The eligible voters will be enrolled immediately after their admissions in colleges of Odisha. The State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to the Higher Education Department in this regard.

According to reports, the State Chief Electoral Officer, in a letter to the Higher Education Department of the State government, has asked to undertake special drives for enrollment of eligible voters immediately after their admissions in educational institutions.

The aim of such special drives is to increase enrolment of prospective voters through colleges and educational institutions of the State, which come under the Higher Education Department.