Odisha: Elephant herd in Mahanadi, in front of Cuttack Deer Park

Cuttack: A herd of elephants have entered an island in Mahanadi near Deer Park in Tulasipur area of Cuttack city in Odisha on Sunday.

The incident has been reported in late evening, said reliable reports. The elephants are said to be spotted near an island close to Nandakishore island.

It is said that there as many as 14 elephants in the herd. They have strayed from Chandaka Reserved Forest Area.

The locals spotted the elephants and immediately informed the forest department officials. Joint efforts to drive away the elephants is underway by the Cuttack City Forest Division and the Athgarh Forest Division.

The herd is a mix of elephant calf and adult elephants.

While filing of the report, the efforts were underway by the forest department to drive them back to the Chandaka Reserved Forest Area.

Further details awaited in this matter.