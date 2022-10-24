Odisha: Elephant calf stuck in pond, rescue underway

Kalahandi: An elephant calf was stuck in the pond in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Monday. The rescue operation to save the calf is underway.

The incident has been reported from Dhaurabhata village which is located in Biswanathpur Forest range of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

A herd of elephants had entered the forest range in Biswanathpur. The elephant calf had fallen inside the pond dug by Kharadiapara Forest Department.

The forest department has reached the spot and is carrying out rescue operations. The elephant herd has been regularly spotted in the village.

The herd of elephants has destroyed crops, damaged houses and created havoc in then village.