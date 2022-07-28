Odisha: Electric Mo Bus of CRUT To Be Inaugurated By CM

electric bus odisha
Photo Credit: Twitter/CRUT

Bhubaneswar: Zero emission electric buses for a greener environment will soon be a reality in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The Capital Regional Urban Transport (CRUT) will flag-off Electric Vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The flag-off ceremony of the Electric Vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus will be held 29th July, 2022 at Airport Road, Bhubaneswar, Odisha at 5 pm.

Further details awaited.

