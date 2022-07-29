Odisha: Electric Mo Bus And Autos To Be Inaugurated By CM Today

Bhubaneswar: Zero emission electric buses for a greener environment will soon be a reality in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate electric buses and auto rikshaw rides today.

The Capital Regional Urban Transport (CRUT) will organize a flag-off of electric vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The flag-off ceremony of the Electric Vehicles of CRUT – Mo E-Ride and E-Bus will be held 29th July, 2022 at Airport Road, Bhubaneswar, Odisha at 5 pm.