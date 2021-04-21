Baliguda: An old man was brutally murdered over suspicion of performing sorcery at Birimila village in Sirla panchayat under Tumudibandha police limits in Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified has Bhakti Patmajhi, a native of Birimila village.

Sources said, One Bambura Sukhamajhi allegedly killed Bhakti over suspicion of sorcery with a sharp weapon at his house. The family members recovered Bhakti lying in a pool of blood, but he died on the spot.

Later, on being informed Tumudibandha police-in charge Baba Shankar Saraf reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

The police later recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The main accused Bambura Sukhamajhi is absconding.