Odisha: Elderly man falls in Taladanda canal in Cuttack, dies

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, an elderly man falls Taladanda Canal in Cuttack city of Odisha and loses his life, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the man had allegedly gone to catch fish in the canal when the incident took place. The deceased was allegedly a fisherman, said reports. It is worth mentioning that, the incident took place near the Matru bhawan area in Cuttack city. said reliable reports.

The man had allegedly gone to the canal to fetch water after completing his fish selling business for the day. Onlookers said that while fetching water, his leg slipped and he fell into the canal and he was drowned to death.

The fire service personnel have reached the spot and are trying to fish out the body of the man. The search operation was still underway while filing of the report.

The local police have also reached the spot and are helping clear off the crowd from the area. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.