Odisha effects IAS reshuffle today: Check details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday effected a major IAS reshuffle. As per a notification issued by the GA & PG Department, Shalini Pandit appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per the notification, Dr Arabinda Padhee was given additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department was given additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department and Chairman, GRIDC0.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department was appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Fisheries & ARD Department.

Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department was appointed as Commissioner-cumSecretary to Government, Woman & Child Development Department.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department was given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.

Shalini Pandit, Mission Director, National Health Mission with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, H & F.W. Department was appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Director, ST with additional charge of CEO, ORMAS was appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, P R & D W. Department. She has been allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, ORMAS.

Dr. Brundha D, MD, OSMCL with additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha was appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission. She was allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, OSMCL and Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Special secretary to Government, Comrnerce & Transport Department was given additional charge of Chairman- cum Managing Director, OPTCL.

Saroj Kumar Mishra, OAS(SS), Special Secretary to Government, Finance Departrnent with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Home(Protocol) Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.