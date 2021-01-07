Odisha Education Minister Reviews Situation In Schools Before Reopening

Bhubaneswar: Before the opening of schools in the state on January 8, the Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash visited and reviewed the situation in schools.

It is noteworthy that the schools are all set to open after a gap of 10 months. There are 10,018 schools in the state, of which 8,000 are public and 2,000 are private.

Almost six lakh children are studying in the classrooms. The classrooms have been well sanitized to accommodate the children.

The hands of the children will be sanitized before entering schools. The children will sit at a distance of 5 feet. All arrangements have been made in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

