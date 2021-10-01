Odisha Edu Min writes to Jharkhand counterpart over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum of Teachers’ Training course

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has written to Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto regarding exclusion of Odia language from the curriculum of Teachers’ Training course meant for primary teachers. He has requested Minister of Mass Education to Jharkhand Primary Teachers to include Odia language in the training course.

Reportedly in an advertisement published on September 20 by Jharkhand Academic Council, Odia language has been excluded from the 7th paper where as languages such as Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathall and Kudmali have been included. This has created an atmosphere of dissent, distrust and discomfort fanning controversies among the Odia speaking people.

He has mentioned that the State government is funding near about 160 teachers through Utkal Samilani to impart Education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sadheikala, Kharasuan, Singh Bhoom. Around 35 Odia schools are running in Jharkhand, the letter also stated.

Hence, he has requested to Jharkhand Government to take needful action to restore and regain the trust and faith of Odia speaking people. “Hopefully, the action under your able leadership will prove that the policy of a welfare State not only shows a human face but palpably animates itself with the emotive rhythm of a human heart,” also read the letter.

It is noteworthy of that in 2011, the Jharkhand government had given second language status to Odia language.

Also read: Union Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha CM to issue mark-sheets of UG students