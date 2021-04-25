Odisha Edu Min Samir Dash Warns People About His Fake Twitter Page
Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has warned people through his Twitter account not believe in a fake profile that has been created in his name on twitter.
Samir has warned people and said, “Someone has come to the fore by opening a fake account in my name and posting all these lies. I urge everyone to stay away from all this.”
କେହି ଜଣେ ବଦମାସ୍ ମୋ ନାମ ରେ ଫେକ୍ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ୍ ଖୋଲିକି ଏସବୁ ମିଥ୍ୟା ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି ପ୍ରଚାର କରୁଥିବା ନଜରରେ ଆସିଛି | ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ ଏସବୁଠୁ ଦୂରେଇ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ…@CMO_Odisha @BJD4Odisha @BJDITWing pic.twitter.com/85Ip9kozMl
— Samir Ranjan Dash (@samirdash01) April 25, 2021
The true intentions of the miscreant who created the profile is yet to be revealed, a manhunt has been lodged, further details are awaited.