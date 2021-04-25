Odisha Edu Min Samir Dash Warns People About His Fake Twitter Page

Pic Credits: Samir Dash Official Twitter Page

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has warned people through his Twitter account not believe in a fake profile that has been created in his name on twitter.

Samir has warned people and said, “Someone has come to the fore by opening a fake account in my name and posting all these lies. I urge everyone to stay away from all this.”

The true intentions of the miscreant who created the profile is yet to be revealed, a manhunt has been lodged, further details are awaited.

