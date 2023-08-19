Odisha: ED to submit chargesheet against tainted IFS Officer Abhay Pathak

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Enforcement has filed a Prosecution Complaint under

“Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on 11/08/2023 against Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.

Pathak was an erstwhile officer of the Indian Forest Services (IFos), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Addl. PCCF), Plan, Programme & Afforestation, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

and his son Mr. Akash Kumar Pathak, in the Court of the Hon’ble Sessions Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar – Cum- Special Court (PMLA), Bhubaneswar with prayer for conviction of the accused persons and confiscation of the confirmed attached/seized properties worth Rs. 2.80 Crores.

The Hon’ble Special Court, PMLA, Bhubaneswar is pleased to take cognizance of the offence of money laundering as committed by the accused persons on August 18, 2023.

Directorate of Enforcement had initiated investigation under PMLA on the “basis of the F.I.R No. 06 dated 27.11.2020 registered by the Vigilance Cell P.S., Vigilance Directorate, Odisha Police, Govt. of Odisha, for commission of Offences as defined under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak in connection with possessing assets disproportionate amounting to Rs. 9,35,42,594/- to known source of income of Abhay Kant Pathak.

During the investigation for the offence of money laundering several other FIRs and chargesheets registered by Odisha Police involving Akash Kumar Pathak and Abhay Kant Pathak have also come to notice.

These FIRs and Charge sheets revealed the criminal activities of Akash Kumar Pathak who has duped the gullible people in lieu of providing jobs in Tata Motors. “Earlier, ED had earlier carried out two search operations under PMLA, 2002”

The Residence of Abhay Kant Pathak situated at Flat No. 101, Viswanath Villa, Vivekananda Marg, Bhubaneswar on 03.12.2021 and of the BMW Luxury Car No. OD-07-AG-7272 on 01.2023 and the car was subsequently seized by ED.

Two Provision Attachment Order against Abhay Kant Pathak and others was also issued on 28.04.2022 attaching properties worth Rs. 29.83 Lakhs and on 30.05.2023 wherein properties worth Rs. 76.12 Lakhs were attached. The Provisional Attachment Order was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi.