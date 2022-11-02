Odisha: ED starts probe into Lady blackmailer Archana Nag case

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directory (ED) has begun its probe into the lady blackmailer Archana Nag matter who was involved in money laundering case, besides the ED has also registered a case against the 4 accused including Archana here in Odisha today.

The three accused have been identified as Archana’s husband Jagabandhu, Khageswar and Shradhanjali.

As per sources, a five member team has been assigned under the leadership of Asst. Director to probe into the matter and the investigative team has also asked for the First Information Report (FIR) copy and other evidence regarding the matter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Besides, the team is conducting a probe against the four accused for money laundering case. Accordingly, the team is scanning the bank accounts of the 4 accused.

According to reports, the ED is also investigating to find more connections of people in the case and they are likely to summon the accused for further investigation.

The ED is likely to summon the high profile victims for further probe, said sources.