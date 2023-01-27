State

Odisha: ED questions MLA Braja Pradhan for 3 hours

The Talcher MLA Braj Pradhan was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three (3) hours on Friday. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Braj Pradhan interrogated by ED

BJD Talcher MLA Braja Pradhan deposes before Enforcement Directorate for second time today to face questioning in connection with mining case

Talcher: The Talcher MLA Braj Pradhan was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three (3) hours on Friday.

Talcher MLA Braj Pradhan came out of the ED after three hours of interrogation. Braj Pradhan appeared in ED for the second time in 10 days.

ED has conducted an inquiry into the illegal mining transaction. Braj Pradhan appeared in the prosecution office on January 20, 2023.

