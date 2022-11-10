Odisha: ED conducts raids at 8 properties of Archana Nag

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have conducted raids at the house of Archana Nag in Bhubaneswar and Kalahandi in Odisha.

The ED has raided eight (8) different places associated with Archana Nag, the lady blackmailer who has been associated with many big names in the society.

Her parental in Kesinga and her residence at Satya Vihar in Bhubaneswar have been raided by the ED said reports.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently questioned Archana Nag about the people who were involved with her.

The ED had registered a case against four accused people including Archana Nag and her husband on November 2, 2022.

It is noteworthy that, a five-member team has been assigned under the leadership of Assistant Director to probe into the matter.

However it is still expected that some important people who were involved in financial transactions with Archana Nag might be revealed.

The raids are underway. The details are awaited.