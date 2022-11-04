Odisha: ECoR felicitates students from various schools

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) felicitated as many as 60 students from various schools of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack at an award-giving function held at the headquarters here today.

Certificates and prizes were given to the students for their outstanding performance in the On-The-Spot Essay, Debate and Painting Competitions conducted to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.

The East Coast Railway organized these competitions to aware the general public, especially the Railway employees and Rail Users and also to bring out transparency which would ultimately help in serving in a fair and effective manner.

Gracing the occasion, ECoR Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and In Charge of Additional General Manager, R. Raja Gopal distributed prizes to the School Students for their outstanding performance in different competitions to mark Vigilance Awareness Week. Altogether 60 students from different Schools and wards of Railway Employees were received prizes.

A Street Play (Nukkad Natak) was also performed by the Railway employees of Waltair Division on Corruption and their effect in day to day life, to mark the occasion.

Vigilance Bulletin has also been released by Additional General Manager (I/C) to mark this occasion. Principal Heads of Departments of ECoR, Senior Officials, Railway Employees, School Children and their parents & Teachers were attended the Award giving ceremony. Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, Chief Vigilance Officer and Senior Dy. General Manager of East Coast Railway coordinated the function.