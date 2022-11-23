Odisha: E-detection portal to check vehicles without valid documents

Cuttack: For a vehicle to ply on a public road it is mandatory to have valid documents like

registration certificate, fitness certificate and permit if it is a transport vehicle, insurance and

a Pollution under Control Certificate (PUCC) for all vehicles and driving license for all vehicle

drivers.

As per sample data collected from toll gates situated on the national highways, it is observed that a substantial number of vehicles are plying without valid documents.

In order to detect such vehicles plying through national highways and state highways in Odisha, the transport department has developed an e-detection portal.

Shedding light in this regard, Shri Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical

said, “The portal will keep a check on such vehicles in a seamless manner. The objective of the portal is to collect the data from various toll gates on the national highways. In the first phase toll gates of NHAI have been integrated with the portal. Later data will be collected from mining and industrial areas as well. The data will be collected, analysed with details in Vahan portal and automatically challan will be generated for the vehicles plying without valid documents.”

The data will be collected in accordance to the data fetched through the FASTag and images captured when a vehicle will pass through a toll gate. He further informed, immediate information will alert the vehicle owners and help in reducing road accidents and fatalities.

“If any untoward incident or accident occurs, the vehicle owner or victim will not get any

insurance claim if the vehicle involved does not have valid documents.”

Shri Patra urged the vehicle owners to keep the vehicle documents up-to-date. “In order to curb accidents, it is important for all motor owners to follow the ruled laid in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Vehicle owners must also ensure that they have all the necessary documents to avoid penalties.”

The department is planning to start e-detection on the national highways with effect from

January 1st, 2023.