odisha dsp betrays cop
Odisha DSP In Soup Over Alleged Betrayal Of Woman Cop

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Malkangiri Sadar has been detained following a complaint by a woman cop.

The DSP has been identified as Akshaya Nayak, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Malkangiri Sadar.

The Kesinga Police Station has arrested the DSP on the basis of this complaint.

According to reports, he was allegedly betraying and blackmailing a woman constable in Odisha.

Furthermore the complaint stated that Nayak had married the woman constable in a temple in Kalahandi district when he was posted as the SDPO in Kesinga.

