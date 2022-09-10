Odisha: DSP in-charge, Dhenkanal Under Vigilance Scanner, Property Details Here

Dhenkanal: DSP in charge, Dhenkanal Abhinava Dalua was brought on Police remand from September 8, 2022 to September 10, 2022 for further interrogation and collection of voice samples which will be sent to SFSL, Bhubaneswar for voice spectrography test.

After completion of remand period, today on September 10, 2022 Dalua has been forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal wherefrom he has been remanded to jail custody.

During interrogation and scrutiny of documents seized, 14 landed properties:

One Plot in the name of Dalua at Ramachandrapur, PS. Jatni, Dist. Khurda over which he has constructed a double storeyed building, Five Plots in the name of his spouse at Benapanjari, Mangarajpur and Ogalapada, Dist. Khurda and at Kogaon of Dist. Jajpur and Benami properties in the name of his mother-in-law i.e. two Plots at Banamaliprasad, Dist.Dhenkanal, Two Plots at Bebartaposhi, Dist. Keonjhar acquired in the year 2018 and 2020 respectively, have been found. Suspected benami properties in the name of his brother-in-law i.e. four Plots at Jharbeda, Dist. Keonjhar in the year 2020, 2021 and 2022 have been found.

The value of these landed property would be more than two crores. Investments in Banks, financial institutions, share market and acquisition of movable properties, if any are being looked into in detail by a team of Odisha Vigilance.

It is noteworthy that on August 30, 2022 the DSP in-charge, Sadar PS, Dist-Dhenkanal had been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000/-.

The Complainant (coal transporter) was asked for the bribe to facilitate his transportation business. The tainted bribe amount of Rs 30,000/- has been recovered from Dalua and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 8 locations of Dalua from DA angle. In this connection, Vigilance Case had been registered.

Investigation is still in progress against Dalua.