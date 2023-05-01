Odisha: Drunken youth climbs up 30 feet high welcome gate, does exercise: Watch

Advertisement

Balangir: A drunk youth recently climbed up a 30 feet high welcome gate and started doing exercise there. The people on the road were shocked to witness him. The incident took place in the Patnagarh area in the Balangir district of Odisha. The video of the incident has gone viral.

As we can see in the video, the youth is doing exercise atop the welcome gate that is placed at a distance of approximately 30 feet. People who witnessed the scene were panicked to think if he would fall, it will be proved lethal.

As per reports, the youth climbed up the welcome gate of the Patnagarh NAC. The youth has been identified as Hiru of Batharla village in the Patnagarh area. He climbed up there in an inebriated State. Of course, after some time he got reportedly got down.

It is to be noted that a few days back another youth had been seen atop a water tank in Sholay film style in the same district.

