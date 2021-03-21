Odisha: Drunk Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping Into Well, Saved By Firefighters

By WCE 3
Keonjhar: A drunk man reportedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a well at Sankarpur area under Keonjhar Sadar Police limits of Odisha today.

According to reports, a resident of Sankarpur area climbed on the top of the well and tried to end his life by jumping into the well under the influence of alcohol.

A team of the local firefighters soon rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him. They had a herculean task as the man reportedly attacked them for preventing him from jumping into the well. However, hours after their repeated efforts the firefighters rescued him successfully.

Till the filing of this report, the reason behind the man planning to kill himself was not known.

