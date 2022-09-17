Odisha: Drug mafia lady don’s house demolished in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: P. Subrat murder accused Ranju Nayak and Kanha Nayak‘s house in Unite-8 of Narayan slum area here has been demolished by the Commissionerate police today.

It is to be noted here that on September 9, an altercation took place between Ranju-Kanha and P. Subrat Rao as the couple was allegedly smuggling brown sugar in his name, whereas Rao was not involved and was totally unaware of that fact.

After knowing about the couple’s illegal smuggling, P. Subrat Rao along with his two allies went to the couple’s place and had an altercation. This turned ugly, as the accused Ranju and Kanha, along with their group members, chased down and attacked the three men. While P. Subrat Rao lost his life on the spot, the other two were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged regarding the incident in the police station. Soon, the police swung into action and initiated a probe into the matter. However, after committing the felony, Ranju and Kanha absconded from the place.

Later on September 14, the police nabbed the accused Ranju and her husband Kanha who were reason behind the murder of P. Subrat Rao and forwarded them to the court.

Further investigation into the murder case is underway.