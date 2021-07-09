Odisha: Driving Licence Skill Test to resume in these districts from tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Driving Licence (DL) Skill Test will be resumed in 10 districts of Odisha. This was informed by the State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the STA, the Driving Licence (DL) Skill Test will resume in the Category-B districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

The DL skill test for these districts except Puri will be available from 11 AM tomorrow (July 10). In Puri, the DL skill test slot booking will be available from 11 AM on July 13.

Thereafter test slots will be open for booking from 7 AM to 10 PM every day.

According to notification, the DL renewal with retest will be allowed.

While the DL skill test for the region of ‘B’ category except Puri will commence from July 13, the DL skill test for Puri will commence July 14, the notification added.

It is to be noted here that the DL skill test slot booking for other 20 ‘A’ category districts have been already resumed from June 22 and July 6.

The VAHAN services, DL services, Fitness test, which has already been resumed in 20 districts of ‘A’ category, shall be resumed in the regions of ‘B’ category from July 13.