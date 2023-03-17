Odisha Drivers Strike impact: Fuel shortage, Vegetable prices soar in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The supply of essential commodities, vegetables, fuel and gas was badly hit across Odisha as the Drivers’ Ekata Mahamanch called for an indefinite strike in the state.

As around five lakh drivers took to the streets to protest, hundreds of trucks carrying fuel, vegetables, fish and eggs are stranded at various location of the state.

This has impacted the capital city of Odisha badly as people were seen forming long lines at petrol pumps and paying high prices than normal for vegetables in the market. Most of the vegetables in the market are priced above Rs 60 on Thursday as the protest continued for second day. While, people are paying Rs 200 per litre of petrol in stead of Rs 100.

The vegetable vendors have explained that most of the vegetables like potatoes, onions, garlic, capsicum, etc.,are imported from outside the state. However, due to the ongoing strike the supply has stopped and the most of the stored items are almost gone. That’s why the prices of the vegetables have soared.

The condition of the tire market may deteriorate further as the protest has reached third day. The impact of the drivers’ union’s quit steering movement has fallen on the market.

On the other hand, grocery prices remain normal in the market. The Odisha Traders Association has said that the goods will be available for the next 15 days. So he requested not to buy unnecessary goods in a panic.