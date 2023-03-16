Odisha drivers strike continues for second day; Passengers stranded across state

Bhubaneswar: The protest called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached the second day on Thursday. The drivers are seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placards.

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Wednesday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver mahansanga.

Even though the bus owners’ association had assured that private buses will ply as usual, bus services were affected as drivers under the federation of different associations having around five lakh members joined the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

The Driver Ekta Mahamanch has proposed 10-point charter of demands such as fair wages, insurance, and security for drivers after 60 years of age or in case of death, accidents.

Gupteswar Mohanty, president of the state drivers’ association, said that the movement will intensify further and the families of the drivers will descend on the highway. The agitation will continue until the government does not take any decision to fulfill the demands.

The protesting drivers stopped vehicles on national highways and interior roads at different parts of the state causing inconvenience to commuters. They held protests in their respective districts and block headquarters instead of only staging protest in the state capital. The vehicles engaged in emergency services and carrying students to examination centres were, however, spared.