Odisha: Dreaded criminal Dharma Malik nabbed in Baliguda

Kandhamal: In a big success, Police arrested dreaded criminal Dharma Malik in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district in Odisha on Monday. He was the mastermind behind many crimes, who managed to escape from the grip of police for many years. Tumudibandh police arrested him from Madaguda forest.

The accused has been identified as the most wanted dreaded criminal Dharma Malik of Kalisapadar village in Tumudibandh area.

As per reports, Police seized a Pulsar bike from Dharma. A number of criminal cases in various police stations are pending in the name of Dharma.

Dharma was on the run from the last many years. He was the mastermind of the. Warrant had been issued on his name and Police personnel of Baliguda, Kotgarh, Tumudibandh and M Rampur were in search of him.

He was the mastermind of many robbery cases like looting a petrol pump near Jaleshpatta, gunpoint robbery at Gadringia Ghati etc.

Earlier Tumudibandh police had arrested 8 members of the infamous Dharma group. However, this mastermind somehow was flee.

Tumudibandh police arrested him and forwarded to the Court.