Odisha: DRDO successfully tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile in Chandipur
By KalingaTV Bureau 79 0

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the Indian Navy Successfully flight-tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) today.

The missile test was conducted at an Integrated Test Range (ITR) on the off coast of Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore District.

According to reports, The VL-SRSAM was tested by carrying it on an Indian Naval Ship against an unmanned aerial target.  And the trial was carried out successfully as the missile intercepted the given target with maximum accuracy.

The whole test was monitored by senior scientists of DRDO, who were involved in the creation of the prototype.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman of DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful testing of the weapon system.

 

