Odisha DRDO Espionage case: New information on mysterious woman unearthed

Balasore: In the most discussed espionage case of Chandipur in Balasore district of Odisha, new facts about the mysterious woman are being unearthed during investigation and interrogation.

As per reports, the woman was operating from foreign land. She had hacked the mobile phones of the accused persons for a long period of about 8 months.

Fallen in the honey trap of the woman, the accused persons were being asked to buy new SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards. After buying the new SIM, the woman was hacking the phones using the OTP.

The Crime Branch had interrogated the 5 accused persons after taking them on remand for 7 days. During the interrogation, many important facts regarding the honey trap had been unearthed. Out of the 5 accused, the woman had given marriage proposal to two of them.

It is to be noted that Odisha Police arrested five contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur in Balasore district on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents. Later it had been learned that the accused persons had been honey-trapped by a suspected female operatives.

Further investigation of the case is going on to trace out the real identity of the mysterious woman to whose honey trap the 5 accused persons had fallen.