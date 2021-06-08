Odisha Draws Up Strategies For Managment Of Possible 3rd Wave Of Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: In view of the possible third wave of coronavirus cases amongst children as predicted by health experts, state government has approved the recommendation of DMET, Odisha for pediatric care.

A designated wing for pediatric cases shall be set up at the existing covid hospitals for better and safe management cases as strict isolation of Covid cases in pediatric cases may not be possible in general wards.

All District Headquarter Hospitals (DHHs) and SDH are required to earmark 10 beds for isolation of the suspected cases and shall take steps for transfer of the symptomatic patients to appropriate Covid care facilities.

Reportedly, a total of 64 NICU beds, 94 PICU/SNCU beds, 44 HDU beds and 155 isolation beds shall be set up in VIMSAR Burla, SCB MCH Cuttack, FM MCH Balasore, SLN MCH Koraput, MKCG Berhampur, PRM MCH Baripada and BB MCH Balangir.

Read the notice issued by Health and Family Welfare Department: Preparedness on COVID-19 management for Pediatrics population for possible 3rd wave