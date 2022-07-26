Odisha: Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hands towards 3 orphan kids

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP cum Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta has assured to provide free education and other helps to three orphan kids who were so far being nourished and brought up by Kalinga TV’s former Kamakhyanagar Reporter Dushmanta Mohanty, who passed away yesterday in a road accident in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, journalist Dushmanta Mohanty, the former Reporter of Odisha’s Kalinga TV passed away on Monday near Bhuban Police Station when he was on his way to the Collector’s grievance cell to collect news.

Mohanty was not only a journalist he was also a social worker. Inspired by the noble work of Kalinga TV’s Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, he was also doing social work at times.

Once he had come in contact with three orphan kids. As he came to know about ordeal of them, he adopted them and took their responsibility. He was nourishing and maintaining them.

Now, after the untimely demise of Dushmanta Mohanty, there was no arrangement for the three kids. After knowing about the three kids Dr Achyuta Samanta decided to take their responsibility. He has said that he will be taking responsibility of the three kids. Education as well as other costs of these kids will be borne by KISS Foundation.

Besides, Dr Samanta condoled death of the journalist and assured to provide an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Dushmnata.