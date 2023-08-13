Heights of irresponsibility, doctors put man’s finger in stomach in Raipur hospital

Sambalpur: In a recent incident, doctors of a hospital in Raipur allegedly put a cut finger in a man’s stomach. Sanat Mohanty, resident of Hirakud Colony of Sambalpur has made this allegation.

As per Sanat, his thumb finger got cut off while he was washing his bike. Sanat’s family immediately rushed him to the Burla Medical for treatment, from where doctors referred him to Cuttack Medical.

Knowing that it would get too late to reach Cuttack, Sanat’s family took him to Kalda Hospital in Raipur. The doctors over there told him that they would perform the surgery using a new technique.

Reportedly, the new method involved the doctors putting the cut finger in the man’s stomach in order to prevent the cells from destroying and to avoid infection.

However, instead of getting better, Sanat started complaining of abdominal pain and got an infection in stomach. Following which, the hospital authorities asked him to leave. According to Sanat, the authorities had initially said that the expenses of his treatment would be covered under BKSY’s health card. 15 days later, the hospital authorities allegedly drew a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh from the patient’s family saying that the health card was invalid.

Sanat Mohanty is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sambalpur.