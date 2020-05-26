Cuttack: A doctor of the District Headquarters Hospital in Cuttack, also known as City Hospital, has been tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday.

This is the first case in which a frontline health professional has been infected with the deadly virus in Odisha.

The doctor has now been admitted to the Ashwini COVID Hospital in Cuttack.

Sources said that the doctor had recently visited Kendrapara .

Today, as many as 16 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Cuttack district among which four positive cases are from Cuttack city.