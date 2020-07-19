Malkangiri: In an interesting incident a doctor, treating Covid-19 patients has sung ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ song while donning PPE suit, in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The doctor is also seen humming the famous ‘khairiyat puchoo song’ with much elan.

The doctor used social media platform ‘Facebook’ to share the video. As soon as the video surfaced on the popular social media platform, it went viral. The video garnered thousands of views in a short interval.

The doctor who appeared in the video is Priyabrata Das. Dr. Das is currently treating Covid-19 infected patients in Covid Hospital of Malkangiri.

Very often, the patients diagnosed with the influenza feel depressed. Dr Das through his video has tried to motivate the Covid patients to fight back the disease.

Dr. Das has garnered a lot of praise by singing Bollywood songs on social media from time to time.

Such an innovative attempt by a doctor during these troubled times of Covid-19 is worth appreciation.