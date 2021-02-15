Odisha Doctor Opens One Rupee Clinic, Says He Is Doctor Of Masses Not Classes

Sambalpur: A doctor has opened a “One Rupee” clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The clinic charges only Re 1 as fee.

The doctor Shankar Ramchandani is an assistant professor in the department of medicine at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla city.

In a recent interview when he was asked about the Re 1 fee for his patients he said “Saw how people struggled to get medical aid amid COVID crisis & I wanted to help beyond my duty hr. I charge Re 1 so they don’t feel they’re availing free service.”

The clinic is located at the Kachha Market area in Burla. The consultation timing is from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening.

“I am a doctor of the masses and not the classes,” Dr Ramchandani added.