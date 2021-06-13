Odisha doctor loses Rs 11 lakh in Bitcoin fraud

Kendrapara: In a major cyber fraud, a doctor of Rajkanika Community Health Centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has lost Rs 11 lakh.

The doctor, who has been identified as Badal Mohanty of Badaambila village, has reportedly lost Rs 11 lakh in a Bitcoin fraud.

“I invested my money only after getting a message in the Instaragram where I was told of getting huge returns from the company based in London. Without giving me any return they were continuously demanding money from me, which is why I realized that I was duped,” said the doctor while speaking to media persons.

Meanwhile, Mohanty has lodged a complaint in this regard at the Cyber Cell of Odisha Crime Branch.