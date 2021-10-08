Odisha: Doctor Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance

By WCE 2
Baripada: FMT Tutor of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital, Baripada, Dist-Mayurbhanj has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand) today.

The doctor has been identified as Debidutta Patra

The complainant alleged that the doctor asked for the bribe for issuance of Post Mortem (PM) report of her deceased brother.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on October 8 wherein the accused Debidutta Patra was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance near P.R.M Medical College & Hospital, Rangamatia, Baripada while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand) from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Patra and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Dr. Patra gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the house at native village of Debidutta Patra
at Simagadia, PS-Khunta, Dist-Mayurbhanj. He has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.20 dated 08.10.2021U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Further details in this connection is awaited.

